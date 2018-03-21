WSJ: China plans tariffs on U.S. agriculture exports in response to U.S.

China is preparing to respond to anticipated U.S. tariffs with tit-for-tat tariffs aimed at areas comprising Pres. Trump’s support base, including levies targeting U.S. agricultural exports from Farm Belt states, WSJ reports.

China likely will target U.S. exports of soybeans, sorghum and live hogs, although the plans could change based on moves by the Trump administration, which plans to announce as much as $60B in annual tariffs against China on Friday.

China's Global Times tabloid may have flagged the government's next move, publishing an editorial that says U.S. subsidies for its soybean farmers have resulted in an unfair competitive advantage in selling to China and advocating strong restrictive measures to prevent dumping.

Potentially related stocks include DE, AGCO, CNHI, LNN, TWI, TTC, ADM, MON, DWDP, NTR, MOS, CF, IPI

ETFs: FXI, YINN, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, TDF, CHN, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, JFC, KGRN, FLCH, WCHN

Earlier: Tariff retaliation more worrisome than tariffs themselves, Deere CEO says (Mar. 20)