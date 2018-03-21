Report: U.S. drops auto content demand, clearing path in NAFTA talks

The Trump administration has dropped a contentious demand that all vehicles exported to the U.S. from Canada and Mexico contain at least 50% U.S. content, removing a key roadblock to a new NAFTA agreement, The Globe and Mail reports.

"If true, that would be a very strong indication that we're in deal-making mode," says Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association of Canada, adding that recent meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's office have given him hope that an agreement can be reached, possibly by April.

Autos have been a major sticking points in the NAFTA talks, as the U.S. had demanded both the 50% U.S. content requirement and jacking up an existing requirement for North American content to 85% from 62.5%.

Potential related stocks include GM, F, FCAU, TM, OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:VLKAY; auto parts stocks including Magna International (MGA +1.1% ) and Lear (LEA +1.9% ) are moving higher.

