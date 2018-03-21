Ivanhoe Mines says in strategic talks with 'several' mining companies

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF +7% ) says it has started strategic discussions with “significant mining companies” over its assets, adding that several investors have expressed interest.

Ivanhoe is developing the Kamoa-Kakula project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which it says is the world’s fourth-largest copper discovery, as well as the Platreef platinum-palladium project in South Africa, which the company says is "projected to be Africa’s lowest-cost producer of platinum-group metals."

The miner also says its latest mineral resource estimate increased the combined Kamoa-Kakula indicated mineral resources to 1.03B metric tons at 3.17% copper, containing ~72B lbs. of copper.