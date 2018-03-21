Yield endurance enters into strategic partnership with Madison Partners

Yield Endurance, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sport Endurance (OTCQB:SENZ) entered into a strategic partnership and confidential BTC Lending Program Participation Agreement with Madison Partners LLC.

David Lelong, Chief Executive Officer of Sport Endurance (OTCQB:SENZ) and Yield Endurance, stated, “We are pleased to enter into our first strategic partnership with Madison Partners and achieve this signification milestone in our cryptocurrency lending business strategy. Our operational expertise and access to cryptocurrency inventory is complimentary to Madison Partners’ proprietary trading and execution expertise and technology. Together, our goal is to alleviate many of the trading inefficiencies that institutional investors face in cryptocurrency investing. Our platform will provide an outlet for more efficient trading and a steady rate of return within this asset class.”

Press Release