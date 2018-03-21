Nordstrom -2.3%; Susquehanna notes tough retail buyout environment

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is off 2.3% and at its lowest point in a month after the company broke off buyout talks with members of the Nordstrom family.

That's just more proof that "any go-private transaction going forward will be difficult" in retail, Susquehanna's Bill Dreher writes.

He's keeping a Neutral rating on the stock but (without the support of a management LBO) cutting price target to $45 from $51, implying 7% further downside.

Recently failures of past LBOs at Toys "R" Us and Claire's aren't doing much for lender confidence, and with rising interest rates and retail struggling, deals are less likely from here -- with the possible exception of Dillard's (DDS +2% ), which has a dual-class structure with tight family control. (h/t Bloomberg)