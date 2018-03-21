Sears cuts $15M in quarterly interest costs via debt deals

Sears Holdings (SHLD +2.2% ) is higher after saying it completed private offers to exchange some of its older bonds for fresh debt and reached agreements to amend the terms of other borrowings.

SHLD says ~$214M of old senior unsecured notes and $180M of old senior secured notes were cancelled and replaced by convertible payment-in-kind notes.

SHLD also expects amended terms of other bonds and loans to reduce its quarterly cash interest expenses by $15M.

The company's most active bonds, the 8.00% notes due in December 2019, last traded at $0.33 on the dollar, according to MarketAxess.