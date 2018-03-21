New Glaxo pharma head Miels making presence felt with 20% expense cut demand

Aimed at boosting funds for drug development, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) head of pharmaceuticals Luke Miels has demanded a 20% cut in expenses from his managers that he plans to reallocate to priority products.

Mr. Miels, a top lieutenant of relatively new CEO Emma Walmsley, is trying to rev growth in a business that has lagged rivals for some time. Specifically, he intends to concentrate sales and marketing activities on new products, led by lung drug Trelegy and shingles vaccine Shingrix, in 10 key markets, including the U.S., major EU countries, China, Japan, India and Russia. The reboot reverses the company's previous expansion in Africa.

Mr. Miels says, “In R&D, we’re trying to pick which assets are most productive and are going to add the most value to patients. Well, we need to do the same thing in the commercial organization."

The expected ramp in growth will take time since the next batch of pipeline products will not hit the market before 2020. In the meantime, it will have to deal with the looming encroachment of Gilead Sciences' (GILD) HIV med Biktarvy on Triumeq and generic competition to Advair in the U.S.

Mr. Miels also plans to increase investments in oncology and immunology which could include add-on biotech deals.