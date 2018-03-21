PetroChina signs $1.17B deal for Abu Dhabi oil stakes

Mar. 21, 2018 11:59 AM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)PTR, TTE, EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PetroChina (PTR +2.4%) signs a $1.175B deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for stakes in two 40-year offshore oil and gas concessions.
  • PTR paid $575M for a 10% stake in the Umm Shaif and Nassr concession, and $600M for a 10% interest in the Lower Zakum concession.
  • The news follows last week’s announcement that Total (TOT +0.7%) had acquired a 20% stake in Umm Shaif and Nasr as well as 5% of Lower Zakum; Eni (E +0.9%) also owns stakes in both concessions.
  • The Umm Shaif and Nasr fields produce a combined 460K bbl/day of oil and 500M cf/day of natural gas, while Lower Zakum produces 450K bbl/day of oil.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.