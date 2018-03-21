PetroChina signs $1.17B deal for Abu Dhabi oil stakes
- PetroChina (PTR +2.4%) signs a $1.175B deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for stakes in two 40-year offshore oil and gas concessions.
- PTR paid $575M for a 10% stake in the Umm Shaif and Nassr concession, and $600M for a 10% interest in the Lower Zakum concession.
- The news follows last week’s announcement that Total (TOT +0.7%) had acquired a 20% stake in Umm Shaif and Nasr as well as 5% of Lower Zakum; Eni (E +0.9%) also owns stakes in both concessions.
- The Umm Shaif and Nasr fields produce a combined 460K bbl/day of oil and 500M cf/day of natural gas, while Lower Zakum produces 450K bbl/day of oil.