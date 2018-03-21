More analysts weigh in on Salesforce's MuleSoft purchase

BMO is Neutral on Salesforce’s (CRM -1.9% ) purchase of MuleSoft (MULE +5.8% ) but does question the strategic fit.

Firm remains very positive on Salesforce and calls Salesforce, Microsoft (MSFT -0.2% ), and Adobe (ADBE -0.9% ) core software holdings.

Mizuho thinks the deal makes sense given MuleSoft’s market position and enterprise traction.

Firm is concerned about the purchase price, potential realization of synergies, and margin impact.

Mizuho remains positive on Salesforce due to sustained growth opportunity and its strong market position.

Source: Briefing.com.

