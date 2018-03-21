Diodes reaffirms Q1 guidance, sets $1B gross profit goal for 2025

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) reaffirms its Q1 guidance in an investor presentation.

Diodes expects revenue of $261M to $277M (consensus: $269.24), GAAP gross margin at 35% to 37%, and non-GAAP operating expenses of about 22.2% to 24.2% of revenue.

The company also outlines its four goals for creating shareholder value with two of the goals already checked off. The $1B market cap goal was achieved in 2012 and the $1B in annual revenue crossed off last year. The remaining goals are $1B in gross profit by 2025 and $1B profit before tax.