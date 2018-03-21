Facebook breaks decline, turning up 2.4% as analysts recap

Shares in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have arrested a steep decline, turning up to a 2.4% gain now, after days of fallout from a data-leak scandal at Cambridge Analytica shaved tens of billions off its value and analysts are taking a fresh look at valuation.

It's trading at more than double average daily volume already. Options are trading heavily; JPMorgan advocates buying $150 put/$185 call bull risk reversals as it sees a buy opportunity.

At the current depressed levels, shares present a compelling risk-reward opportunity, Jefferies says, since the data issues aren't likely to hit revenues. From a sentiment perspective, the stock faces some $15 more of downside potential vs. $65 in upside, it says, reiterating a Buy rating and $230 price target.

Pivotal reiterated a Sell rating this morning, noting "signs of systemic mismanagement," a concern the firm hadn't contemplated until recently, analyst Brian Wieser says: "Investors now have to consider whether or not the company will conclude that it has grown in a manner that has proven to be untenable or whether it needs to significantly improve how it is managed." (h/t Bloomberg)

Wieser has a price target of $152 vs. current price of $172.16.

Meanwhile, Fox News reports a meeting between Facebook staff and aides to the House Judiciary Committee has been postponed because of weather, to 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

