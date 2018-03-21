H&M launches on Alibaba's Tmall

Budget fashion retailer H&M launches its core brand on Alibaba’s (BABA -1.2% ) Tmall today to better compete in China.

The listing is the first time the brand has sold through a third-party, but Inditex’s Zara joined Tmall in 2014. Zara is the world’s leading retailer with H&M coming in second

H&M had launched its own online store in the region in 2014, but Tmall and Taobao stand dominant in the Chinese e-commerce market.

