Avista, Hydro One strike deal to advance merger

Avista (NYSE:AVA) and Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) reach a settlement in principle with several parties in Washington state to advance their proposed merger.

The settlement would speed the depreciation schedule for Colstrip Units 3 and 4 at the Colstrip coal-fired plant in Montana, clearing the way to shutter it early; Puget Sound Energy and Talen Energy (NYSE:TLN) co-own Units 1 and 2, which are scheduled to be closed by 2022, while Avista, PSE, Talen, Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), PacifiCorp and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) co-own Units 3 and 4.

The agreement also includes financial protections for customers and provisions related to low income customers, conservation and the environment; the companies expect to finalize and file the settlement with Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission by March 27.

In addition to Washington, regulators in Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska still must approve the merger.