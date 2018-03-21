Transgene outlines key 2018 milestones

In an update to investors, French biotech Transgene (OTCPK:TRGNF) lists key expected events for 2018:

Preliminary data from Phase 2 clinical trial assessing therapeutic vaccine TG4010 + Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +0.2% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in first-line NSCLC expected in H2.

Preliminary data from Phase 2 study of TG4010 + Opdivo in second-line NSCLC expected in H2.

Preliminary data from Phase 2 study of oncolytic virus drug candidate Pexa-Vec + Opdivo in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma expected in H2.

Preliminary data from Phase 1/2 study of therapeutic vaccine TG4001 + Pfizer's (PFE +0.2% ) Bavencio (avelumab) in second-line head and neck cancer expected in H2.

Complete results from a Phase 1/1b study of therapeutic vaccine TG1050 + standard of care in chronic hepatitis B expected in H2.

Preliminary data also expected from three additional trials: Pexa-Vec + metronomic cyclophosphamide in HER2- breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; Pexa-Vec + BMY's Yervoy (ipilimumab) in solid tumors and Pexa-Vec in a neoadjuvant setting in solid tumors.

Cash consumption forecasted to be on par with 2017.