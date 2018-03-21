Reports: Tesla shareholders approve multibillion-dollar Musk pay

Tesla (TSLA +3.1% ) investors ignored major proxy advisers in easily approving a multibillion-dollar compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, CNBC reports. Official vote totals will come in an SEC filing.

The proposal granted Musk $2.6B in stock options over 12 tranches in 10 years, tied to performance milestones that plan supporter say will create alignment with shareholders.

Ahead of the vote, the board said the compensation would create increased shareholder value even if Musk missed the targets.

