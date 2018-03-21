Fed hikes by another 25 basis points, signals two more moves this year

As expected, the FOMC hikes the Fed Funds rate by another 25 basis points, with a new target range of 1.5%-1.75%. It's the fourth boost to the benchmark overnight rate in the last 12 months, and the first rate hike by the Fed under new Chairman Jay Powell.

There were no dissents to the vote to raise rates.

The economic outlook has strengthened of late, says the policy statement.

Checking the updated economic projections, the "dots" continue to point to just two more rate hikes this year, but a speedier pace of tightening in 2019-20 than previously.

Coming at 2:30 ET will be Powell's initial post-FOMC meeting press conference.