Powell's first Fed news conference: Live blog

Jay Powell is kicking off his first news conference as Fed chairman (well -- his first news conference ever) after a Fed rate hike that came with an outlook just slightly more hawkish than anticipated. Watch the conference here.

In the wake of the statement, analysts' eyes were more on the 2019 forecast, for three hikes rather than two, with an outlook for three increases this year intact.

Job gains were well above the long-term pace to absorb new entrants, Powell says in his opening statement. Against a backdrop of a "strengthened economic outlook," inflation is still below the Fed's 2% long-term objective. Unemployment is projected at 3.8% by the end of this year and 3.6% in 2019-2020; inflation is projected at 1.9% this year, 2% next year, 2.1% in 2020.

The Q&A is beginning after a brief statement.

Steve Liesman kicks it off with a question about expectations for low inflation leverage even with multiple hikes and low unemployment ahead. The outlook did improve on growth and unemployment, Powell acknowledges, saying the small change in unemployment reflects the "flatness of the Phillips curve, if you will." He's more concerned about waiting too long and having to raise rates quickly, forestalling an expansion.

The natural rate of unemployment isn't something the FOMC can observe directly, Powell says; there's wide uncertainty bands around the measures they look at. But there's "no sense in the data that we're on the cusp" of a speedup in inflation, he says.

The question comes up about "doing this (press conferences) more often," which as speculated might turn every Fed meeting into a "live" meeting where rates could change. He's "carefully considering" the issue. The Fed's committed to communicating clearly and he wants to make sure people don't take more frequent press conferences as a "signal to the path of policy" (i.e., more hawkish with more hikes "possible").

FOMC members did talk about tariffs, he says, and trade policy has become a growing concern, but the panel doesn't think that should affect the outlook.

2:54 p.m.: Stocks that were uniformly positive have turned negative: the Dow now -0.1% ; S&P 500 -0.2% ; Nasdaq -0.4% .

He's "hopeful there will be supply-side effects ... from the tax bill," but estimates vary widely.

Back on trade, Powell says the prospect of a U.S.-China tit-for-tat trade war didn't really come up: "We don't do trade policy here at the Fed" and he won't comment on individual countries.

The last question: With 2-year/10-year spreads tightening, will the Fed tolerate an inverted yield curve? It's true that yield curves have tended to predict recessions, but that was because the Fed was pushed to tighten quickly. "That's not the situation now."