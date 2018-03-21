Starbucks reaffirms 12% earnings growth rate target over three years

Starbucks (SBUX +0.1% ) reiterates its earnings growth rate target of 12% or more over the next three years and its goal of returning $15B to shareholders during the period.

Earning some headlines is the company's commitment to achieving and maintaining 100% equal pay for all employees who perform similar work in company-operated markets, and SBUX says it has achieved 100% pay equity in the U.S.

SBUX also unveils new commitments to sustainability, including a $10M investment in the "NextGen Cup Challenge" and in a coffee traceability pilot program to "assure transparency and trust and to give coffee farmers even greater financial empowerment."