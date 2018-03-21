YouTube will "frustrate" users into subscribing to new music service

YouTube ‘s (GOOG, GOOGL) global head of music Lyor Cohen says the service plans to “frustrate and seduce” users to become subscribers of a new paid service.

The new service will compete with the likes of Apple Music and Spotify and will have to contend with a record industry that largely views YouTube as detrimental to the industry.

How will YouTube frustrate users? The service will show more ads to users passively listening to music for long periods of time. Sign up for a subscription, and the ads stop.

Full quote: “There’s a lot more people in our funnel that we can frustrate and seduce to become subscribers. Once we do that, trust me, all that noise will be gone and articles people write about that noise will be gone."

Previously: TechCrunch: Google acquiring camera company for $25M to $40M (March 21)