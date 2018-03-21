China Southern says placed $3.6B order for Boeing 737 MAX jets

China Southern Airlines (ZNH -1.9% ) says it placed an order for 30 Boeing (BA +0.6% ) 737 MAX narrowbody planes for its Xiamen Airlines subsidiary in a deal worth more than $3.6B at list prices.

The order, including 20 737 MAX 8s and 10 737 MAX 10s for delivery during 2019-22, will be used to increase efficiency and capacity, the Chinese airline says.

Xiamen Airlines in July had signed a provisional deal at the Paris Airshow to join the group of launch customers for the 737 MAX 10.