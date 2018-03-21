Canaccord Genuity forecasts 12M MoviePass subs by 2022

Canaccord Genuity comments on accompanying Helios & Matheson (NASDAQ:HMNY) and MoviePass management to investor meetings.

Firm came away with continued conviction and an expectation of continued rapid growth.

MoviePass has attracted over 2M subscribers in the seven months since the pricing change and the firm forecasts 12M subscribers by 2022.

Canaccord Genuity believes this audience level should allow MoviePass to yield considerable bargaining power, which could lower costs enough to flip the current negative gross margin.

Numerous risks still exist, but firm sees a long-term opportunity for recurring revenue with frequency continuing to move in the right direction.

Firm rates Helios & Matheson at Buy with a $15 price target.

Source: Briefing.com.