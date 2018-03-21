Tellurian seeks shipper support for proposed Permian gas pipeline

Tellurian (TELL -4.2% ) says its Permian Global Access Pipeline subsidiary is holding a non-binding open season to secure prospective shippers for a proposed natural gas pipeline connecting the Permian Basin in Texas to Louisiana.

TELL says the proposed 625-mile pipeline, which would have the capacity to transport 2B cf/day of natural gas, would cost ~$3.7B and would be part of the previously announced $7B Tellurian Pipeline Network designed to support its proposed Driftwood LNG liquefied natural gas export facility near Lake Charles, La.

TELL forecasts natural gas production from the Permian to surpass 12B cf/day by 2023 and continue to grow through the middle of the decade.