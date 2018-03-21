General Mills, peers slide after sounding inflation alarm for food industry

General Mills (GIS -9.4% ) sinks more than 9% after lowering operating profit guidance for the full fiscal year ending in May, citing higher prices for grains, nuts and dairy as well as 20-year highs in North American freight costs during February.

On a conference call, WSJ reports management was contrite for not catching the trend of accelerating inflation earlier and outlined plans to raise prices on some cereals and snacks, but analysts were skeptical that GIS would have room to pass higher costs on to consumers in the current tough environment.

“It is more difficult than ever” to raise prices, says J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman, and the company faces additional pressure because of its own missteps as costs rose while other food makers seem to have planned better for the shipping shortage and inflation.

The GIS results are weighing on the entire consumer packaged foods sector: SJM -4.5% , K -4.1% , PF -3.7% , CPB -3.5% , HSY -2.4% , HRL -2.2% , MDLZ -2.2% , MKC -1.9% , KHC -1.7% , NOMD -1.6% , KMB -1.2% , HAIN -1.1% , CHD -1.1% .

