Google roundup: YouTube bans gun sales, Maps restaurant update, Chelsea Market sale closes

YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) videos can no longer sell guns or accessories through a direct sale or even include a link to sites that sell them.

YouTube will also ban videos containing instructions for manufacturing firearms and accessories.

Instructions on upgrading firearms to automatic or simulated automatic firing are also banned.

Restaurant wait timesGoogle Maps for iOS introduces a new feature that shows the average wait time for a searched restaurant.

The listings include over a million restaurants and wait times at different parts of the day.

Chelsea Market: Google closes a $2.4B deal for NYC’s Chelsea Market.

The 1.19M square foot complex includes ground floor shopping and a food hall and sits adjacent to Google’s Eighth Avenue headquarters.

Google has also leased space on Pier 57, which juts out into the Hudson River.