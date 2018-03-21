Facebook's Zuckerberg: 'We have a responsibility to protect your data'

Zuckerberg speaks: "We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you."

In his first public response on the Cambridge Analytica situation, the Facebook (FB +0.5% ) CEO writes "I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it."

He says that in 2015, the company learned from journalists at The Guardian that researcher Aleksandr Kogan had shared data from his personality-quiz app with Cambridge Analytica, and that the company immediately banned the app and demanded certification that the data was deleted, which Cambridge and Kogan provided.