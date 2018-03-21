Southwest's weak guidance grounds broader airline sector

Southwest Airlines (LUV -4.5% ) is weighing on airline stocks after reducing its outlook for Q1 revenue per available seat mile, citing the "competitive fare environment" and lower than expected travel demand, exacerbated by spring break timing.

Cowen maintains its Outperform rating and $67 price target, blaming United Airlines' strategy of targeting off-peak hours for eating into LUV's unit revenue while admitting surprise given that other airlines recently raised their RASM guidance; but the firm notes LUV's expected fuel costs savings and says the company should be able to leverage its new reservation system to higher RASM as the year progresses.