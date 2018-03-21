Enerplus pushes higher on plans to buy back as much as 17M shares

Enerplus (ERF +9.3% ) rallied to a nearly three-year high after announcing plans to repurchase up to 17.1M common shares, representing more than 7% of the company's shares outstanding, over the next 12 months.

ERF says it is starting the new normal course issuer bid because it believes the market price of its shares does not adequately reflect the underlying value.

ERF also says it had $347M in cash on its books at the end of 2017, and "repurchasing common shares may represent a compelling capital allocation opportunity."