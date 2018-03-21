Jefferies: In survival-game fight, buy dip on Activision

Amid mounting worries about fast-rising "battle royale" survival videogames (particularly free game Fortnite) over the past few days, Jefferies doesn't see a big threat for Call of Duty, and a buying opportunity for CoD maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.4% ).

"Given this looks like the classic short-term issue, we are predisposed to aggressively buy the dip given there is no change to our positive long-term stance," writes analyst Timothy O'Shea. Gamers on Call of Duty and Overwatch aren't as "fluid" as some think, and Fortnite's rise didn't come in the crucial holiday season, he argues. (h/t Bloomberg)

O'Shea has a Buy rating and price target of $86, implying 20% upside from today's close.