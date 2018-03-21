Meredith exploring Time brand sales, plans hundreds of job cuts

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) says it's finished a portfolio review, part of an "aggressive execution" of a plan to integrate Time Inc., and confirms that it's "decided to explore the sale of the Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands."

"These are attractive properties with strong consumer reach," says CEO Tom Harty. "However, they have different target audiences and advertising bases, and we believe each brand is better suited for success with a new owner.

"We are pleased with the inbound interest we have received, and we are confident these brands will be positioned for growth with an owner that shares Meredith's respect for editorial integrity and independence," he continues.

About 200 employees have been notified that their jobs have been eliminated, the company says, and 1,000 more positions will be eliminated over the next 10 months. Those don't include the impact of potential divestitures.

As expected, the company will soon unveil a new brand-centered sales organization and go-to-market strategy, to be outlined in all-employee meetings beginning next Wednesday.

