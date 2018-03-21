Eletrobras privatization reportedly under threat

Brazil’s government has effectively abandoned its bid to privatize state-controlled Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), according to the lawmaker tasked with getting the privatization bill through Congress.

Congressman Jose Carlos Aleluia says a committee hearing on the privatization scheduled for today was canceled, but he plans to meet with Pres. Temer’s top ministers on the topic early next week.

Reuters reported yesterday that the EBR privatization had been hurt by the expected resignation of Brazil’s Energy Minister in April to run for a governorship or congressional seat.