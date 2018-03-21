Guess jumps 11% as Q4 profits top high estimates

Guess (NYSE:GES) is up 11% after hours following a revenue beat and profits that topped best expectations in Q4 earnings.

Revenues gained a healthy 17.5% and operating profit and EPS both grew.

"I believe that this year marks the beginning of a turnaround for the company," says CEO Victor Herrero.

Operating earnings rose 226% on a GAAP basis to $68.4M. Net earnings fell on a GAAP basis to $1M from $6.6M; adjusted net earnings rose 40% to $51.3M.

In constant currency, revenues still increased 10.2%. In U.S. dollars: Americas retail revenues fell 6.1%; Americas wholesale rose 3.8%; Europe revenues increased 39.7%; Asia revenues grew 40.2%; Licensing revenues increased 11.4%.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue gains of 11-12.5% in U.S. dollars, operating margin of -4.5% to -4%, and EPS of -$0.27 to -$0.24. For the full year, it sees revenue gains of 7-8%, operating margin of 4-4.5%, and EPS of $0.86-$0.98.

Conference call to come at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Press release