Bloomberg: Google planning blockchain-related tech

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is working on blockchain-related tech for its cloud business, according to Bloomberg.

Google is developing a distributed digital ledger for third parties to post and verify transactions. The offering will be available in Google’s cloud service, and the company will also provide a version for companies to run on their own servers.

One possible application: assuring customers data is private when stored in its cloud, which would carry extra weight after Facebook’s data scandal.

