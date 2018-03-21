Stocks settle little changed after Fed directive greeted by sharp swings

Stocks ended with slight losses following the release of the Fed's latest policy directive, which increased the fed funds target range by 25 bps to 1.5%-1.75%.

Stocks were volatile following the decision, jumping to new session highs and then to session lows within a span of 45 minutes, as investors processed news that the Fed was calling for just two additional rate hikes this year (three in total) but raising their rate-hike projections to three for next year.

New Fed Chair Powell "delivered what the market was expecting, albeit with a more hawkish tone," said Randy Anderson, chief economist at Griffin Capital.

Only three of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with energy (+2.6%) the easy leader as May WTI crude oil futures skied 2.6% to $65.17/bbl, highest in nearly seven weeks, after the U.S. reported crude inventories fell by 2.6M barrels last week.

On the flip side, consumer staples (-1.3%) ended at the bottom of the sector standings, weighed by General Mills' 9% drubbing after lowering its FY 2018 profit guidance, and techs (-0.6%) underperformed even as Facebook rose 0.7% following heavy losses on Monday and Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury prices finished mixed, as the benchmark 10-year yield rose 3 bps to 2.91% while the Fed-sensitive two-year yield lost 3 bps to 2.31%.