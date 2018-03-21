Recode: Uber withdraws job offer to Amazon voice shopping exec

Uber (Private:UBER) withdraws its job offer to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) vet Assaf Ronen after discovering a discrepancy, according to Recode.

Ronen served as the head of voice shopping at Amazon and was meant to become Uber’s top product exec.

Sources say Ronen left Amazon at the end of 2017 and wasn’t still working at the company as Uber thought when the ride-hailing company hired him.

It’s not clear why Ronen left Amazon.

Uber Product VP Manik Gupta, who came over from Google, will run the product team on an interim basis.

