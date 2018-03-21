Reuters: Brazil pension funds plan to sell Vale stakes

Vale (NYSE:VALE) rose 3.4% in today's trade following reports that Brazilian pension funds are planning to sell 10%-12.5% of their stakes in the iron ore miner through a public offering,

The share sale may be worth up to 8B reais ($2.4B) if BNDESPar, the investment arm of state development bank BNDES, also sells part of its Vale stake, Reuters reports.

The sale would represent a long-rumored but so far undisclosed next step in transitioning Vale to a dispersed ownership structure after the company ended its former dual-share structure in October.