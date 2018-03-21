U.S. Gulf of Mexico lease sale fetches tepid $124M in winning bids

Oil and gas drillers gave only a tepid response to today's U.S. Gulf of Mexico lease sale, which had offered a record 77M acres for development.

The auction yielded $124.7M in winning bids, slightly more than the $121M in high bids at a Gulf of Mexico auction last year but just one-tenth the amount pulled in during a smaller lease sale in the central Gulf in 2013.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) made a splash with offers for four tracts offered in the remote Alaminos Canyon area that borders Mexican waters; the company offered $6.5M, $3.8M, $2.1M and $1.2M for the four blocks, and was the apparent high bidder on all.

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which administered the auction, says 33 companies, including Shell, BP, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Total (NYSE:TOT) placed 159 bids on 148 blocks.