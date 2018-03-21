Sinclair Broadcast Group puts Schlazer in charge of distribution

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has promoted Lee Schlazer to head its Distribution.

He has been VP of distribution for Tennis Channel, which Sinclair bought two years ago, since 2010. He'll still be involved in those matters while taking on those tasks and affiliate relations for the company at large.

He played an integral role in a retransmission consent deal struck at the end of 2017 with the National Cable Television Cooperative, as well as in deals with Apple TV, Amazon and Roku for Tennis Channel Plus.