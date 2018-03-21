Crude oil rallies to seven-week high after U.S. stockpile decline

Crude oil futures climbed today to their highest levels in nearly seven weeks, as a surprise 2.6M-barrel drop in U.S. crude inventories added further support to prices which already had been supported by geopolitical risk to production.

U.S. WTI crude for May delivery jumped 2.6% to $65.17/bbl while Brent crude surged 3% to $69.47/bbl, both settling at their highest values since early February.

“After 42 months, the U.S. crude surplus has finally gone,” Standard Chartered analysts say, also noting that U.S. crude inventories have dropped below the five-year average level for the first time since 2014, bucking seasonal trends.

On top of the bullish data, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting with Pres. Trump in Washington raised the potential for a harder U.S. line against Iran.

Today's top five gainers on the S&P 500 were energy stocks: RRC +7.6% , MRO +6.9% , NFX +6% , NBL +5.9% , HP +5.4% .

