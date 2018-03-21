Addressing lawsuit, Chevron says it supports climate change consensus

A Chevron (NYSE:CVX) attorney said in court today that the company supports scientific conclusions that humans are causing climate change, but that the scientific consensus did not fully form until the past decade.

The response came in a lawsuit by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland in California that accuses five major energy producers - CVX, Exxon (NYSE:XOM), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP - of misleading the public for years about their role in global warming; the cities are seeking an abatement fund to help them address flooding they say is a result of climate change.

All five companies argued in court papers that they should not be held liable for global warming, which is caused by “billions” of parties and “complex environmental phenomena occurring worldwide over many decades."