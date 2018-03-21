WidePoint +6.1% after revenues grow 9% and beat consensus

WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) is up 6.1% after hours after its Q4 revenues grew 9% and came in ahead of expectations.

The company also trimmed losses, with help from a double-digit cut in operating expenses.

EBITDA swung to positive ground, $0.3M vs. a year-ago loss of $1.7M.

Gross profit was $3.6M (18% of revenue), up from $2.4M.

Net loss was cut to $0.8M from last year's loss of $2.4M. Opex fell 12% to $4.3M.

Wtih the goal of getting EBITDA positive reached, "We are focusing next on improving our business profitability by reducing the cost to deliver our services," says CFO Kito Mussa.

