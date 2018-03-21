Reuters: Rosneft, Eni fail to discover oil at Black Sea well

Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and Italy's Eni (NYSE:E) failed to make a commercial oil discovery in the Black Sea, as the well they were drilling proved to be dry, Reuters reports.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin has counted on the Black Sea as an area with high potential and a way to send a message that sanctions will not seriously hamper the company’s global standing or cooperation with other global players, but the Maria-1 well Rosneft and Eni started to drill in December did not bring the desired results, according to the report.

The ultra-deepwater prospecting and appraisal well reportedly was drilled at a target depth of 6,126 meters.