Susquehanna: AT&T/Time Warner looks set for win in antitrust case

A joke from the judge in the antitrust trial between the Justice Dept. and AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) has a Susquehanna analyst thinking the companies will win approval for their $85B deal.

Judge Richard Leon -- who's overseeing his first antitrust trial -- said the case could hinge on which side is the "better guesser" about outcomes, and joked: "I always tell people at parties, I don't have a crystal ball. In this case I have to get a crystal ball! Maybe at one of those secondhand stores somewhere!"

That points to the lack of precedent and "the difficulty the DOJ will have in convincing the judge of the potential future harms of the merger," Susquehanna analyst Tom Claps tells Bloomberg.

"When the case is strictly based on predictions and future harm, you’re asking the judge to make a ruling on evidence that is not concrete," he says.

Opening arguments, delayed by a winter storm, are set to begin tomorrow.

AT&T closed down 0.9% today; shares are up 0.2% after hours. TWX finished up 0.1% today and is flat in postmarket trading.

Previously: List of rivals set to testify in AT&T/Time Warner trial (Mar. 21 2018)

Previously: Report: Snowstorm pushes AT&T/Time Warner opening arguments a day later (Mar. 20 2018)

Previously: Day One: AT&T, DOJ tussle over admissible evidence (Mar. 19 2018)