MGPI, TRHC gain on moves into SmallCap 600 index

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is up 4.5% after hours on word it's moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective before Monday's market open.
The firm is replacing Evercore (NYSE:EVR), which is on its own way to the MidCap 400 to replace Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE), which is being acquired by Campbell Soup.
Meanwhile, Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is up 3.7% in late trading on its own move into the SmallCap 600, where it will be replacing Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM), set to be acquired by fellow SmallCap 600 constituent LHC Group. That move is effective prior to the open on Monday, April 2.
Now read: Campbell Soup: Buyers To Step In? »