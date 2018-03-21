MGPI, TRHC gain on moves into SmallCap 600 index

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is up 4.5% after hours on word it's moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective before Monday's market open.

The firm is replacing Evercore (NYSE:EVR), which is on its own way to the MidCap 400 to replace Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE), which is being acquired by Campbell Soup.