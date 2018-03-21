ConocoPhillips wins development approval for Australian offshore field

A ConocoPhillips-led (COP +4.3% ) group says it received approval from Australia’s offshore energy regulator for its proposal to develop the Barossa gas condensate field in the eastern Timor Sea.

The group's development concept includes a permanently moored floating production, storage and offtake facility, a subsea production system and supporting infrastructure, plus a subsea gas export pipeline.

Barossa is expected to produce 3.7M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas and 1.5M bbl/year of condensate.

COP owns a 37.5% stake in the project and is operator, while South Korean combine SK also has 37.5% and Australia's Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) has the remaining 25%.