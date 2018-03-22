U.S. set for China tariff announcement

President Trump will sign a memorandum "targeting China's economic aggression" at 12:30 p.m. today, which will be imposed under Section 301 of the 1974 U.S. Trade Act.

Tariffs on Chinese imports worth as much as up to $60B could be unveiled, stoking fears of a global trade war.

According to several sources, China is already preparing to retaliate with tariffs of their own focused on U.S. exports of soybeans, sorghum and live hogs.

