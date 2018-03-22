U.S. vows to defend farmers against China retaliation

"The U.S. stands ready to defend our producers that may be harmed by foreign country retaliation, in particular farmers and ranchers who are often the first to be targeted by trade actions," according to the USDA.

Besides China, more worries could be on the horizon if the Trump administration pulls out of NAFTA. Mexico and Canada together represent nearly one-third of total U.S. agricultural exports.

