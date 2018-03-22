Zuck 'open' to testify, calls for regulation

"This was a major breach of trust... and I'm really sorry that this happened," Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg told CNN with regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Will he testify before Congress? "What we try to do is send the person at Facebook who will have the most knowledge. I am happy to go."

"I'm not sure we shouldn't be regulated," he continued. "There are things like ad transparency regulation that I would love to see."

Watch the full interview here

Previously: Facebook's Zuckerberg: 'We have a responsibility to protect your data' (Mar. 21 2018)