EU Brexit summit kicks off in Brussels

Making decisive steps towards a Brexit transition deal earlier this week, including legal terms of citizens' rights and a financial settlement, the EU and U.K. are set to meet for a two-day summit in Brussels to discuss the last major issue.

Analysts at ING believe if a transition agreement is reached on the Irish border, "this will open the door even further to a near-term rate hike from the Bank of England."

Sterling +0.2% to $1.4167 .

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP