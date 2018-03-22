KBR wins additional work on ACRON ammonia plant in Russia

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a contract by JSC ACRON subsidiary JSC Dorogobuzh to provide equipment to revamp its ammonia plant located in Dorogobuzh in the Smolensk region of Russia.

KBR previously received a contract from Dorogobuzh to provide KBR's proprietary ammonia technology to significantly increase plant capacity to 2,100 MTPD and improve efficiency.

"We take immense pride in working with ACRON to revamp its ammonia production facility at Dorogobuzh," said John Derbyshire, KBR President Technology & Consulting. "These recent contracts reinforce the trust of our clients in KBR's proprietary equipment and ammonia technology."

Press Release