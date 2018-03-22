Eurozone private sector growth weakens

The eurozone private sector expanded at the weakest pace in more than a year in March, according to flash data from IHS Markit that showed its composite output index dropping to 55.3 from 57.1 in February.

Are trade worries delivering a blow to business and consumer confidence and what will that mean for policymakers at the European Central Bank?

